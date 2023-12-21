Batavia Parks District receives $2.8 million grant for public parks

Batavia Parks District has received a $2.8 million grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, which will be used to help fund the conversion of a commercial office building into a community recreation center.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ Park and Recreational Facilities Construction Program provides up to 90 percent funding assistance for local governments to acquire or develop land for recreational or public access purposes. Batavia Parks District was selected as one of 13 projects awarded funding totaling $28 million.

The new community center will offer indoor recreation and host community events. Demolition of existing office space and installation of new appliances are planned. The parking lot will also be renovated to accommodate visitors with disabilities.