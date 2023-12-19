City of Batavia announces holiday hours, Christmas tree pickup schedule

City of Batavia offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Refuse and recycling collection will be delayed one day later than normal during the holiday weeks. The city’s free, bagged leaf collection program ends Friday, Dec. 29.

Batavia residents will have several opportunities to dispose of their live Christmas trees during January. Trees will be picked up for free on residents’ garbage days during the weeks of Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 by Groot, the city’s waste hauler. No refuse stickers are necessary during this timeframe.

Trees discarded after the first two weeks of January will require on refuse sticker.

Live trees must be placed out with garbage no later than 7 a.m. on scheduled pickup days. Ornaments, hooks, nails, tinsel, garland, tree stands and other hard materials should be removed from the trees prior to disposal. Trees placed in bags will not be accepted.

For more information about Batavia’s refuse and recycling collection, visit bataviail.gov/refusecollection or call 630-454-2400.