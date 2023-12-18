Fox Valley Park District to appoint Jennifer Paprocki as new executive director

The Fox Valley Park District has announced it will appoint Jennifer Paprocki as its new executive director following a four-month process that began with a national search. (Photo provided by Fox Valley Park District)

The Fox Valley Park District has announced it will appoint Jennifer Paprocki as its new executive director following a four-month process that began with a national search.

A 12-year veteran of FVPD’s administrative team, Paprocki becomes the agency’s seventh executive director in its 76-year history. Her appointment was unanimously approved at the FVPD’s December meeting and she will officially take over on Jan. 1, 2024.

Hired as an assistant director of finance in 2010, Paprocki was promoted to director in November 2020. In her first major initiative as department head, Paprocki developed and implemented an economic relief plan for all employees in response to financial hardships resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paprocki and her husband, Jason, live in North Aurora with their two children, Alexandra and Connor.