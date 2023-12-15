Geneva sets holiday refuse pickup schedule

GENEVA – City of Geneva offices will be closed Dec. 25 and 26 and on Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays, and its refuse collection schedule will be delayed, officials announced in a news release.

Also, Geneva’s garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day later than normal during the holiday weeks of Christmas and New Year’s, according to the release.

The week of Dec. 18, refuse pickup will follow the normal Thursday-Friday schedule.

The week of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, refuse pickup will follow a holiday Friday-Saturday schedule.

The week of Jan. 8, pickup will return to its normal Thursday-Friday schedule.

Christmas tree pickup will be free on residents’ garbage days the weeks of Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, but LRS, the city’s waste hauler.

No refuse stickers are necessary during this timeframe, according to the release.

Trees discarded after the first two weeks of January will require one Geneva refuse sticker.

People must place their live trees out with their garbage no later than 7 a.m. on their scheduled day.

Ornaments, hooks, nails, tinsel, garland, tree stands and other hard materials should be removed from the trees prior to disposal. Trees placed in bags will not be accepted, according to the release.

All wreaths and roping should be discarded in the trash.

More information about Geneva’s refuse services is available by calling Public Works

at 630-232-1501 or online at www.geneva.il.us.