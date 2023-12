Tanna Tap celebrated its opening at 39W820 Hughes Road in Geneva with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside friends, family, staff, Geneva Chamber of Commerce staff and Geneva Alderman Brad Kosirog on December 8, 2023 (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Tanna Tap celebrated its opening at 39W820 Hughes Road in Geneva with a ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside friends, family, staff, Geneva Chamber of Commerce staff and Geneva Alderman Brad Kosirog on December 8.

Co-owner Kathy Gibson cut the ribbon, which was held by co-owners Gus Pagonis and Al Gibson. For more information on this business, visit tannatap.com.