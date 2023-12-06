Man pleads guilty to reckless conduct in St. Charles shooting

A St. Charles man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty Friday to reckless conduct and other charges stemming from the 2021 shooting of a man in the head.

Jacob W. Krueger, 24, of the 200 block of North Tyler Road, also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver. He was sentenced to four years in prison on the drug charge and three for reckless conduct, and will serve the sentences concurrently.

According to police, Krueger and a guest in his apartment were handling a 9 mm handgun in July 2021 when Krueger fired it. The guest, a 20-year-old man, was struck in the head, according to court records. Krueger called 911 and a search of his home turned up drugs and other guns, according to police.

Krueger will have to serve at least 50% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. He is scheduled to turn himself in Jan. 5, according to a spokesman for the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

He also was ordered to pay $22,528 in restitution to a relative of the victim.

