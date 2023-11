Girls Volleyball: 2023 Kane County Chronicle All-Area Team

St. Charles North’s Haley Burgdorf goes up for the kill during a match at St. Charles East in Sept. 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Led by 2023 Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year, Addy Horner, here is the All-Area Team.

St. Charles North senior Alex Bardouniotis. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Alex Bardouniotis, St. Charles North, senior, outside hitter: Bardouniotis had 205 kills, 55 aces, 134 digs and 344 returns.

St. Charles North sophomore Haley Burgdorf. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Haley Burgdorf, St. Charles North, sophomore, outside hitter: Burgdorf led the North Stars with 344 kills, 42% kill percentage, 190 digs and 30 blocks.

St. Francis’ Catherine D’Orazio returns the ball during a Class 3A St. Francis Sectional Semifinal against Sycamore in Wheaton on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Catherine D’Orazio, St. Francis, senior, libero/defensive specialist: D’Orazio led with 54 aces, 503 digs and 472 receptions.

St. Francis' Addy Horner

Addy Horner, St. Francis, junior, setter: The Wisconsin commit led Class 3A state champion St. Francis in kills (267), kills per set (3.2) and hitting percentage (34). Horner also had 50 aces, 258 assists and 75 blocks.

Rosary's Claire McEniry. Photo via Rosary Athletics.

Clare McEniry, Rosary, junior, right side: 31 Aces, 260 kills, 171 digs, .182 hitting percentage and GCAC White Division All Conference team selection.

St. Francis’ Shay McMillen plays the ball against Morton’s Carly Whitaker n in the 3A state semifinal Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal.

Shay McMillen, St. Francis, senior outside hitter: McMillen, the Parkland College commit, finished with 235 kills, averaged 2.4 kills per set, 36.3 kill percentage and 53 digs.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com St. Francis’ Anna Paquette reaches for a shot by Lincoln in the Class 3A girls volleyball state championship match at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, October 11, 2023. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

Anna Paquette, St. Francis, senior, outside hitter: Paquette was second in kills (248), with 43 aces, 285 digs, and a 88.3 serve percentage.

Charlotte Potvin. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Charlotte Potvin, Geneva, senior, middle: A Dukane All-Conference Team selection and Indiana University of Pennsylvania commit, Potvin finished with 192 kills, 30 blocks and 25 aces.

Batavia junior Teagan Rokos. Photo courtesy of Batavia Athletics

Teagan Rokos, Batavia, junior, libero: Rokos had 315 digs, a 92.7% serve receive, passed a 2.05 on 494 receptions, and had 62 assists had 26 aces. Rokos led the DuKane Conference in digs.

Sycamore v Kaneland girls volleyball Kaneland's Mia Vassallo (4) returns a serve during a game at Sycamore on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Mia Vassallo, Kaneland, senior, libero: The Wisconsin Whitewater commit had 301 digs, 46 aces and 84 assists.

Second team:

Katie Scherer, St. Charles North, senior, outside hitter; Mia McCall, St. Charles North, sophomore, setter; Rosie Karl, Kaneland, senior, outside, Sophie Knazur, Kaneland, senior, middle; Molly Lambert, Rosary, junior, setter; McKenna Bremner, Batavia, junior, setter/right side; Sam Vanda, Geneva, junior, outside; Fiona Turnbull, Geneva, junior, middle; Sarah Musial, St. Charles East, senior, setter