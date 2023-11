Feagans Law Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16 at its location at 477 S. Third St., Suite 210, Geneva, alongside members of the Geneva and St. Charles chambers of commerce. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Feagans Law Group held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 16 at its location at 477 S. Third St., Suite 210, Geneva, alongside members of the Geneva and St. Charles chambers of commerce.

Founding partners Katie Feagan and her husband Josh cut the ribbon surrounded by family, friends and chamber staff.

For more information on this business, visit feaganslawgroup.com.