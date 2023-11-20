Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Oct. 18-Nov. 15, 2023

Information in Sheriff’s Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Brandie L. Black, 46, of the 6N100 block of Meredith Road, Maple Park was charged Nov. 7 with a violation of her bail bond release, which required her not to consume alcohol.

• Ethan C. Maag, 22, of the 400 block of Fifth Avenue, St. Charles, was charged Nov. 4 with leaving the scene of a traffic accident, driving too fast for conditions and failure to notify the Secretary of State of an address change. Maag told deputies that his dog tried to jump in his lap while he was driving, causing the 2014 silver GMC Terrain he was driving to strike a curb and several trees.

• Jason B. Shumaker, 44, of the 300 block of Lathem Street, Batavia, was charged Nov. 15 with driving under the influence and prohibited parking. Deputies were called to the 1900 block of Mitchell Road in Aurora Township about 4:30 a.m. in response to an unknown man passed out in a silver Toyota Four Runner. The vehicle was parked half in the roadway and half in a homeowner’s driveway. The vehicle’s lights were on and the engine was running.

• Jesse L. Morales, 42, of the 500 block of Lucille Street, South Elgin, was charged Nov. 14 with violating an order of protection while at the Judicial Center, 37W777 Route 38, St. Charles Township. Judge Michael Nolan determined Morales had violated the terms of the protective order by intimidating the protected party, who was at the courthouse to request amendments to the order.

• Kevin M. Smith, 41, of the 900 block of Wells Drive, Sycamore, was charged Nov. 11 with speeding 26 to less than 35 miles over the limit. Smith’s vehicle registered at 81 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 38 near Saddlewood Drive near Elburn shortly after 3 p.m.

• McKinley A. Marcotte, 21, of the 39W300 block of Armstrong Lane, Blackberry Township, was charged Nov. 1 with driving under the influence, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane use. Deputies were called to the 0N400 block of Ford Drive, Blackberry Township about 6 a.m. in response to a report of a vehicle vs. mailbox crash.

• Zachary R. Thielk, 26, of the 3S900 block of Lakewood Drive, Blackberry Township, was charged Oct. 21 with driving under the influence, disobeying a traffic control signal, transportation of alcohol in a vehicle and prohibited parking. Deputies noticed Thielk’s silver Honda Pilot stopped on the roadway at the traffic light facing west on Red Haw Lane, St. Charles Township. Other vehicles were driving around it. Once the light turned red, Thielk made a left turn onto Randall Road. Deputies noted two empty bottles of vodka in an open bag on the front passenger seat and that Thielk’s clothes were soiled with vomit.

• Amy S. Trevino, 54, of the 6N000 block of Route 25, St. Charles Township, was charged Oct. 28 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

• John A. Cox, 71, of the 0-99 block of Rural Route 1, Bloomingdale, was charged Oct. 23 with speeding 35 or more over the limit. Cox’s vehicle registered at 99 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on Route 64 west of Wooley Road at 9:39 a.m.

• Karin H. Lemke, 35, of the 32W900 block of Honey Hill, Wayne, was charged Oct. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Lemke’s BAC was measured at 0.182%.

• Brandie L. Schramer, 46, of the 6N100 block of Meredith Road, Maple Park, was charged Oct. 18 with violating her bail bond and disorderly conduct.