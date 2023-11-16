ECC to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a series of events

Elgin Community College is celebrating Native American Heritage Month throughout November with movie screenings, storytelling and discussions honoring Native American and Indigenous people and their cultures. (Photo provided by Elgin Community College)

Elgin Community College is celebrating Native American Heritage Month throughout November with movie screenings, storytelling and discussions honoring Native American and Indigenous people and their cultures. Events for Native American Heritage Month will be at ECC’s Spartan Drive Campus, 1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin. The public is welcome to attend.

Native American Heritage Month events include the following:

Essential Voyage - 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16 in Building B, Room B180: Join this screening of “Essential Voyage: Indigenous Wisdom Will Save Us All”, an environmental short fill from filmmaker Hallie Sandemente Morrison.

Acknowledging Native Americans and the Land - 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 28 in Building B, Jobe Lounge: Joseph “Standing Bear” Schranz, founder and president of the Midwest SOARRING Foundation, will lead a conversation around honoring Indigenous culture.

Stories Are Medicine - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 in Building B, Jobe Lounge: Explore the healing power of sharing stories with Hawaiian grandmother Susan Ka’iulani Stanton.

Killers of the Flower Moon - 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 at Marcus Elgin Cinema: Experience the new film about the Osage Nation “Killers of the Flower Moon” during a private screening. This event is closed to the public. Contact Erik Enders at 847-214-7352 or eenders@elgin.edu to register.