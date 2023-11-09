State Rep. Matt Hanson charged with DUI in Montgomery

State Rep. Matthew Hanson, D-Montgomery, was charged with driving under the influence and driving wit a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. (Photo provided by Montgomery Police )

MONTGOMERY – State Rep. Matthew B. Hanson, D-Montgomery, was charged Oct. 27 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, according to police reports and court records.

According to the police report, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, police found Hanson, 50, asleep in his vehicle in the parking lot where he lives, in the Holly Ridge Apartments, 2260 Jericho Road, Montgomery.

According to the officer’s sworn statement in court records, Hanson’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.186%, more than double the legal limit of 0.08%.

Hanson’s district office stated he would provide a comment.

The officer was returning from another call in the 2200 block of Jericho Road about 10:30 p.m. when he saw a silver 2020 Nissan Maxima in the parking lot covering two spaces with its taillights on, according to the report.

“I knocked on the window to wake Hanson. Hanson appeared confused by me being at his window,” according to the report.

After being told he could come out of the vehicle to talk to the officer, Hanson instead rolled his window up and down repeatedly, put on his seat belt and appeared to be attempting to put the car in reverse, the report stated.

In his sworn statement in court records, the officer wrote that there was a “strong smell of alcohol coming from Hanson and the vehicle, (he) admitted to driving from (a location) and to drinking.”

The officer performed standardized field sobriety tests on Hanson, then took him into custody for driving under the influence, according to the sworn statement.

Hanson also had his dog in the vehicle, according to the report.

Officers allowed him to take his dog to his apartment, before taking him into custody, the report stated.

Hanson was released after posting his driver’s license as bond and a police officer drove him back to his apartment, the report stated.

According to court records, due to a conflict in prosecution, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser recused herself from the case.

Circuit Judge Rene Cruz approved an agreement to have the village of Montgomery’s local prosecutor, Peter Buh, prosecute Hanson, records show.

The case is continued to Nov. 22 in courtroom 203 at the Kane County Judicial Center, 37W777 Route 38, St. Charles Township.

Last year, Hanson defeated incumbent Republican Keith Wheeler to serve in Illinois House District 83.

Hanson’s seat is up in the Nov. 5, 2024 general election.

Hanson had previously served on the Kane County Board, elected in Nov. 2018, to complete an unexpired two-year term in District 6.