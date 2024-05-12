Batavia photographer, educator and naturalist to discuss conservation work at library

The Batavia Public Library will host the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners for a presentation by Jack Shouba, local naturalist, avid photographer, and former teacher at 6:45 p.m. on May 21.

An avid photographer, Shouba uses his photos in the teaching, conservation work, and public programs with which he is involved, according to a release from the club.

Shouba’s initial career was as a biology and chemistry teacher at Lyons Township High School in Western Springs, where he received the Outstanding Biology Teacher Award for Illinois.

After retiring, he taught more than 200 classes in botany, prairies, wildflower and tree identification, and botanical Latin at the Morton Arboretum, according to the release. Concurrently, he served as Campton Township’s Open Space Development Director, helping the township establish one of the first Open Space Programs in the state at Corron Farm, named the Jack Shouba Savanna, according to the release.

Shouba has received several awards, including the Dick Young Award for Lifetime Achievement in Conservation. He is currently serving as a director of the Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves, according to the release.

The Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners is open to all persons interested in gardening. For more information, see our website at bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org, or contact us at bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com