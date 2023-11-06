Raising Cane’s hosts fundraiser for Northern Illinois Food Bank today

Volunteer Janelly Plascenca loads groceries provided by the Northern Illinois Food Bank into a van at Joliet Junior College on Oct. 21. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Raising Cane’s chicken restaurants in Batavia and the Chicago area are hosting a fundraising event for the Northern Illinois Food bank today.

In a news release from Cane’s, it was announced that during regular business hours on Monday, Nov. 6th, 13 Raising Cane’s locations across Chicagoland, including Batavia, will host a day-long fundraiser in support of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank focuses on delivering nutritious food and resources for their neighbors with dignity, equity, and convenience. They serve 13 counties across rural and suburban Northern Illinois and provide over 250,000 meals per day to those in need.

“Giving and Supporting our local communities is at the heart of our foundation,” said Kevin Ryan, Regional Leader of Restaurants for Raising Cane’s, in the news release.

Cane’s said they will donate 15% of proceeds from customers who mention the fundraiser at checkout. In addition to the monetary donation of funds raised throughout the day, Cane’s employees will be encouraged to donate, and their contributions will be matched by the brand and will add to the overall donation amount, according to the news release.