Cross country: Kaneland boys take fourth at state; Sandwich’s Sunny Weber third with record time

Junior standout Evan Nosek was the lone runner for the Kaneland boys cross country team at last year’s Class 2A state meet.

Senior David Valkanov especially took advantage of the chance to return to Peoria’s Detweiller Park.

Valkanov joined Nosek in earning top-25 all-state honors and the Knights finished fourth (220 points), just 20 points from a top-three trophy.

“Last year I didn’t even qualify. It’s crazy how I come from not qualifying for state to coming in ninth this year. It’s amazing,” Valkanov said. “(My) best race of the year. I’ve got to give it to God, too. He put me up there.”

Nosek was all-state for the third straight year by taking a personal-best sixth (14:47.36 for 3.0 miles) while Valkanov was ninth (14:53.68). Sophomore Evan Whildin was 36th (15:16.99). Nosek was seventh at state in last year’s muddy conditions (15:38.4) and 21st as a freshman (15:18.0). He’s joined 2017 2A state champion Matthew Richtman as the only three-time all-staters in program history.

“It was awesome, good weather. It was different from last year with all of the muddiness. Overall the team did good. Really happy with the race,” Nosek said. “I’ve got to owe it all to the coaches. (They) have a (training) program. It’s like a piece of art. (Kaneland coach Chad Clarey) has it down precisely. He’s been coaching for so many years. I’ve definitely improved from freshman year. "

Valkanov improved significantly upon finishing 70th at state as a sophomore (15:59.15), when the Knights finished third. Last season, Kaneland missed qualifying for a team at sectionals by one place and nine points.

Valkanov also improved significantly from sixth at the sectional Oct. 28.

“We did what we could. This is what we worked for,” Valkanov said. “We pushed in the work. We grinded out all of the time. I’m happy for the team and the boys.”

In 3A girls, Oswego East senior Morgan Dick was an all-state 19th (17:25.36) to join 2010 3A state champion Ariel Michalek as the Wolves’ lone all-staters. Dick was 30th as a sophomore (17:29.9) and 38th in the 2022 slop (18:33.9).

“I’m so excited and I’m trying to be in the moment with my team but it’s really exciting. I fought so hard for it so it’s good,” Dick said. “Coming here, all-state was the goal. It has been the past few years. I was right on the edge. It was really fun and I definitely found a pack that I needed to be in so it was good.”

Congrats to these awesome kids! The girls finished in 9th place which marks the 14th year in row with a top 10 finish at state. The boys finished 16th which is a program best finish in 3A!

Way to go!! pic.twitter.com/xo3o86tj2t — Yorkville CC/T&F (@RunYHS) November 4, 2023

The Yorkville girls were ninth (314) as junior Sophia Keeler was 26th (14:40.98), 1.23 seconds from 25th, and sophomore Annabelle Reeder was 31st (17:43.95). St. Charles North freshman Gwen Hobson was 33rd (17:45.59) and St. Charles East senior Marley Andelman was 42nd (17:54.96). In 3A boys, Marmion junior John Daffenberg was 31st (15:14.60) and Yorkville senior Jake Younger was 34th (14:55.16). The Cadets were eighth (273).

In 2A girls, Sandwich sophomore Sunny Weber was third in a season-best and school record time of 16:40.33, a year after taking second place as a freshman. Rosary senior Vivian Wyller was 49th (18:23.63). In 1A, Aurora Central Catholic senior Patrick Hilby was an all-state eighth (15:03.08) while sophomore sister Cece Hilby was an all-state 16th (17:45.67). Freshman Ben Bohr also was 41st (15:47.42) for the ninth-place boys (300). An all-state 20th in 2022, Patrick Hilby joins 1995 graduate Alex Villa as the Chargers’ only two-time all-staters.

Sundara Weber with an amazing 3rd Place finish at the 2A IHSA XC Final!! Ran 16:40 for the new school record!!!! Proud of this young lady!! Hard work, dedicated, passionate for competition!! pic.twitter.com/LWLmQ80C75 — Sandwich XC/Track (@SandwichTrack) November 4, 2023

“It was a good ending to the season, not only placing high but running a fast time too,” he said. This is Cece HIlby’s first cross country season. “I knew I was kind of close (to all-state) but I knew I could do it with the right mindset and being strong and putting it all out there,” she said. Cece played volleyball as a freshman but was encouraged by a great track season, which included an all-state sixth at 1A for the 800-meter run. “I saw her go by a few times (Saturday). It was exciting just to see her competing,” Patrick said. “I never thought I’d do cross country,” Cece said. “It’s cool running with (Patrick) and it’s fun in track and cross country to run and train.”