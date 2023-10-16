The Venue in Aurora to host yacht rock Halloween party

The Venue in Aurora will host a Yacht Rock Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 28. (Marissa Bright PR)

The Venue, a live music performance space in Aurora, will host a Halloween party with a yacht rock theme on Saturday, Oct. 28.

According to a news release from the Venue, The nautically-focused party will feature the Yacht Rock-ettes with smooth hits from the 1970s and 1980s. Guests are encouraged to dress the theme as they listen and groove to music tunes from the likes of Michael McDonald, Hall and Oates, Sade, Kenny Loggins, Orleans, Christopher Cross, Toto, Ambrosia and more.

According to the band, Yacht Rock-ettes are the world’s first and only female lead yacht rock cover band. The Chicago-based band features harmonies by Dina DiCostanzo and Christine Mild, according to the release.

The Venue’s High Seas Halloween Party will also feature custom island cocktails, costume contests and photo opportunities.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance and $20-$25 at the door.

The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.