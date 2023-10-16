Local pastors introduce Pub Theology series

The Rev. Scot Hull of the Unitarian Universalist Society, Rev. Stephanie Anthony of Fox Valley Presbyterian Church and Rev. Rob Hamilton of United Methodist Church of Geneva introduced the inaugural session of their Pub Theology discussion series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at Sturdy Shelter Brewing, 10 Shumway Ave. in Batavia. Around 50 people attended the event.

The stated purpose of the discussion series its to bring people with different views together to converse over beverages. The premiere gathering’s suggested topic was neighborliness. A handout listed conversation-starter questions. They were:

What does it mean to be a neighbor?

Who is a neighbor?

In what ways is being a neighbor or neighborhood shifted in your lifetime?

What is to be done when the needs of the neighbor contrast with the needs of the neighborhood?

How do we take the lessons of childhood, church and other moral sources and apply them to real life neighborly situations today?

Is neighbor inclusive or exclusive and how is that reflective in behavior and design choices today?

Can digital neighborhoods replace geographic neighborhoods?

The seven-month series continues Thursday, Oct. 26, with future gathering dates on Nov. 30, Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 21 and April 25. The locations and discussion topics will be announced. The public is invited. Parking and admission are free.