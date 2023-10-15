Sugar Grove Police Reports: Aug. 30-Sept. 28, 2023

Information in police Reports is obtained from the Sugar Grove Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Stephen Moore, 28, of the 900 block of New York Avenue, Aurora, was arrested Aug. 30 on a warrant from Sawyer County, Wisconsin. Police stopped Moore at 12:33 p.m. for an expired registration.

• Oscar Ocon, 26, of the 400 block of Blackhawk Street, Aurora, was arrested Aug. 31 on warrants from DuPage County and Aurora. Ocon was also charged with speeding 79 miles an hour in a 55-mph zone on westbound Route 56 at 12:24 p.m.

• Tyrencecia Williams, 28, of the 200 block of Barrett Drive, Yorkville, was charged Sept. 2 with illegal transportation of marijuana by a driver. Police stopped Williams at 9:33 a.m. for a suspended registration. Her passenger, Avaughn Johnson, 32, of the 200 block of Barrett Drive, Yorkville, was charged with illegal transportation of marijuana by a passenger.

• Sunny Shah, 27, of the 1000 block of Carley Circle, Yorkville, was charged Sept. 3 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving with a revoked license, disobeying a traffic control signal and speeding 87 in a 55-mph zone on eastbound Route 56 at 1:35 p.m. Shah was also arrested on a Cook County warrant.

• A resident of the 1900 block of Glenwood Circle, Sugar Grove, reported on Sept. 7 that he lost $500 in a scam.

• Alcohol valued at more than $300 was reported shoplifted Sept. 13 from Jewel-Osco, 465 N. Sugar Grove Parkway, Sugar Grove.

• William Diaz, 29, of the 3500 block of North Long Avenue, Chicago, was charged Sept. 17 with unlawful use of a weapon, driving with a suspended license, suspended registration, illegal transportation of marijuana in a vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle.

• A phone charger and wallet with $400 cash was reported stolen Sept. 25 from a car parked in the 200 block of Belle Vue Lane, Sugar Grove.

• A rented forklift, valued at $42,000, was reported stolen Sept. 28 from the 700 block of Heartland Drive, Sugar Grove.

• Quarvonte Glover, 23, of the 200 block of Exeter Lane, Sugar Grove, was charged Sept. 27 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a passenger in a car. The car he was riding in was stopped for speeding.