Geneva police reports for: Oct. 1-8, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Mark K. Wronkiewicz, 69, of the 1400 block of Walnut Circle, Carol Stream, was charged Oct. 8 with felony aggravated driving under the influence and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

• Katherine S. Bogle, 30, of the 100 block of Elm Avenue, North Aurora, was charged Oct. 5 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08% and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Bogle was involved in a crash at the intersection of Crissey Avenue and East Fabyan Parkway at 1:30 a.m. Bogle was traveling south on Crissey. It appeared that she attempted to turn right onto East Fabyan when the vehicle skidded on the wet pavement. The driver’s front tire struck the curb causing the front axle to break.

• Miguel Talledo Carrasco, 28, of the 500 block of Rosewood Avenue, Aurora, was charged Oct. 1 with driving under the influence and failure to signal when changing lanes. His passenger, Baldomero M. Talledo Carresco, 19, of the same address, was charged with possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of open liquor by a passenger.