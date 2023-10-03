St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend returns this Friday

The 38th annual Scarecrow Weekend will return to downtown St. Charles on Oct. 6 through 8, featuring a scarecrow contest, fall-themed entertainment and activities for all ages.

The Family Zone will be located in Lincoln Park and will offer family-friendly activities throughout the weekend, including live music, dance teams, family fun booths, roaming entertainment and stage performances from the Tim Gleason Trio, Leslie Hunt and more.

The Activity Zone, located on Riverside Avenue, will offer fall-themed activities for families, including Scarecrow-to-Go scarecrow making kits, a professional pumpkin carver, a fun house maze and a pumpkin painting activity.

Pottawatomie Park will host the Autumn on the Fox Craft Show, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The show will feature more than 100 crafters with handmade products available for purchase.

The Scarecrow Contest will take place throughout the weekend. Guests will have the chance to vote for their favorites of over 100 scarecrows featured along Riverside Avenue, throughout Lincoln Park and on First Street.

Scarecrow contest entries will be judged in four categories: Mega/Mechanical (open to all), Clubs/nonprofits/schools, Businesses, and Individuals (open to individuals and families not affiliated with a business or organization).

Winners in the Mega or Mechanical category will earn $500 for first place, $350 for second place and $250 for third place. In each of the other categories, first place will receive $200, second place will receive $150 and third place will receive $100.

The St. Charles Breakfast Rotary and the St. Charles Kiwanis Club will be selling food and drink during the weekend events in the parking lot in front of City Hall. St. Patrick parish will also be selling food throughout the weekend on their front lawn across from Lincoln Park.

Many local businesses will be having special sales and promotions throughout Scarecrow Weekend. For a list of promotional events and special sales, visit the festival website.

“Scarecrow Weekend is always a very special event in St. Charles due to its long-standing history and tradition,” St. Charles Business Alliance executive director Jenna Sawicki said in a recent press release. “It’s a great chance to celebrate the season with the community while having the chance to explore the downtown area and all the wonderful businesses.”

For more information on Scarecrow Weekend, visit their website, or call the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.