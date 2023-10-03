Geneva police reports for: Sept. 8-25, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Terri L. Thomas, 54, of the 600 block of Willow Lane, Geneva, was charged Sept. 11 with three counts of felony aggravated battery to a police officer and a misdemeanor count of obstructing a police officer. Police report that while transferring Thomas from the Geneva booking room to a squad car to take him to the Kane County jail she refused to cooperate, pulling her arms tight to her chest and her back against the wall so officers could not put her hands behind her back. According to the report Thomas attempted to bite one officer, kicked another officer in the knee and another in his leg and genitals.

• Erika A. Kral, 29, of the 100 block of North Fourth Street, Geneva, was charged Sept. 8 with endangering the life of a child while at Festival of the Vine. According to the report she was heavily intoxicated and did not realize that her son got out of the stroller and walked away.

• Mark F. Hilbert, 66, of the 39W500 block of West Haladay Lane, Blackberry Township, was charged Sept. 16 with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. According to the report it appeared that Hilbert’s vehicle struck a guard rail on the north side of South Street and Gary Lane at 9:35 p.m.

• Jacob J. Bachio, 26, of the 1100 block of Dorr Drive, Sugar Grove, was charged Sept. 17 with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Ulises S. Heredia-Davalos, 23, of the 30W000 block of Mulberry Court, Warrenville, was charged Sept. 17 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and speeding 43 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 600 block of East Side Drive.

• David L. Santucci, 60, of the 100 block of Fairview Drive, St. Charles, was charged Sept. 8 with driving under the influence, speeding and resisting arrest.

• Ronald C. Malenke Jr., 58, of the 200 block of South Forest Avenue, Batavia, was charged Sept. 9 with reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and passing in a no passing zone.

• Pastor J. Jiminez-Farjardo, 31, of the 700 block of Liberty Street, Aurora, was charged Sept. 25 with driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, speeding 35 or more miles over the limit, driving with a suspended license and felony aggravated driving under the influence. According to the report, Jiminez-Farjardo’s 2012 Honda CRV registered at 90 miles an hour in a 45-mph in the 600 block of North Kirk Road about 5 p.m. The report further states that Jiminez-Farjardo lost control of his vehicle in the turning lane to the Fox Valley Ice Arena, 1996, S. Kirk Road, Geneva, drove over the grass, crashed through the bushes and into a tree.