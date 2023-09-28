Proposed Chick-fil-A location could bring new fast food option to St. Charles' east side

The vacant former Chili’s restaurant on Route 64 may be demolished to make way for a Chick-fil-A as St. Charles City Council members consider granting a special use permit for the restaurant.

Joe Varvina, representing developers H.R. Green, Inc., filed a special use permit application to construct a drive-through facility for a Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3795 E. Main St. (Route 64) on Aug. 9.

The property, located at the southwest corner of Route 64 and 38th Avenue, is owned by DB Triple Dipper LLC. The former Chili’s building will be demolished as part of the proposed project.

St. Charles Government Operations Committee members moved to recommend approval of the special use permit at their Sept. 18 meeting. The Chick-fil-A plans passed through the Planning and Development Committee on Sept. 11 and are currently being modified based on council members’ suggestions.

The application is expected to come before City Council for possible final approval in October or November, depending on when the developer resubmits plans. Once approved by City Council, the developer will not need to come back before council, and will be able to start the demolition and construction on the site at their discretion.

The plans, renderings and permit application can be viewed on the city’s website.