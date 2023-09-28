Batavia Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has announced it is now accepting nominations for 2023 Batavia Citizen of the Year.

If there is a Batavia citizen who exemplifies giving back to the community through outstanding service and dedication, the chamber requests their nomination for the award, which honors and celebrates extraordinary contributions to the community. A committee of previous winners will select the Batavia Citizen of the Year based upon the letters of recommendation received. The winner will be announced in December and will be the guest or guests of honor at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s annual Inspire Celebration on April 25, 2024.

The Citizen of the Year Award is an annual recognition of a local resident whose lifetime commitment and service have significantly enriched the community. The award criteria include:

The nominee must reside, or have their business, in Batavia or Batavia Township.

The nominee must have assisted in an improvement or program of significant value to the Batavia community.

The improvement must be made because of a personal commitment and not substantially as a result of their primary employment or public responsibilities.

The nominee may not currently be on the Board of Directors of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

The nominee does not need to be a member of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

The contributions of the nominee to the community should be of an extraordinary nature.

To nominate a deserving person or persons, submit a letter of recommendation to Margaret Perreault of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, 106 W. Wilson Street, Batavia, IL 60510 or via an email to margaret@bataviachamber.org no later than Friday, November 10. The letter should state the reasons why the nominee is worthy of consideration for the award.