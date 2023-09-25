St. Charles’ annual Scarecrow Weekend returns next month

The 38th Annual Scarecrow Weekend will return to downtown St. Charles on Friday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 8, featuring an array of fall-themed entertainment and activities for individuals of all ages.

The Scarecrow Contest will take place throughout the weekend where guests will have the chance to vote on their favorite of over 100 scarecrows featured along Riverside Avenue, throughout Lincoln Park and onto First Street.

Scarecrow contest entries will be judged in the following categories:

Mega or Mechanical (Open to all)

Clubs, nonprofits, schools

Individual (Open to individuals & families not affiliated with a business or organization)

Business

Winners in the Mega or Mechanical category will earn $500 for 1st place,$350 for 2nd and $250 for 3rd. In each of the other categories, 1st place will receive $200, 2nd will receive $150 and 3rd will receive $100.

Businesses, clubs, nonprofits and individuals interested in entering a scarecrow in the contest must submit a completed application by Sept. 22. there is no cost to enter the contest.

The Family Zone, located in Lincoln Park, will offer family-friendly activities throughout the weekend, including live music, dance teams, family fun booths, roaming entertainment and stage performances from the Tim Gleason Trio, Leslie Hunt and more.

The Activity Zone, located on Riverside Avenue, will offer fall-themed activities for families, including Scarecrow-to-Go scarecrow making kits, a professional pumpkin carver, a fun house maze, and a pumpkin painting activity.

Pottawatomie Park will host the Autumn on the Fox Craft Show will take place on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The show will feature over 100 crafters with handmade products available for purchase.

The St. Charles Breakfast Rotary and the St. Charles Kiwanis Club will be offering food for purchase during the weekend events in parking lot in front of City Hall. St. Patrick Parish will also be selling food throughout the weekend in their front lawn across from Lincoln Park.

Many other local businesses will be having special sales and promotions during Scarecrow Weekend. For a full list of promotional events and special sales visit the festival website.

“Scarecrow Weekend is always a very special event in St. Charles due to its long-standing history and tradition,” said St. Charles Business Alliance executive director Jenna Sawicki. “It’s a great chance to celebrate the season with the community, while having the chance to explore the downtown area and all the wonderful businesses.”

The presenting sponsor for Scarecrow Weekend is St. Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Additional sponsors include McNally’s Heating & Cooling, St. Charles Bank & Trust, AAA, Meijer, McGrath Honda of St. Charles, Comcast, Gerald Subaru, Art of the Heartland, Meijer St. Charles, Theriault Booth LLC. Attorneys at Law, Route 64 Dental, and Blackhawk Bank.

For more information regarding Scarecrow Weekend visit their website, and for further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.