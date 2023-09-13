Kaneland school board votes against approving waiver with law firm involved in Crown development project

Rich Olson, principal of Gary R. Weber Associates, Inc., (consultant on the project for Crown Community Development) answers questions from Don Adams, of Sugar Grove, at The Grove community engagement meeting on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove. The Kaneland School District Board of Education on Sept. 11, 2023 voted unanimously against approving a waiver of conflict of interest with the law firm Ottosen DiNolfo Hasenbalg & Castaldo, Ltd. regarding Crown Community Development’s request for a TIF district for a proposed development at the Interstate 88 and Route 47 interchange. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)