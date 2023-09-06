Community Foundation’s Lasting Legacy Gala to unfold at Q Center in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – The Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley will host its first-ever gala, The Lasting Legacy Gala, at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Q Center in St. Charles.

The Lasting Legacy Gala is a unique opportunity for Fox Valley residents to celebrate 75 years of the organization’s impact in the community.

“Since 1948, the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley has connected hundreds of individuals with causes that matter to them and carried out their legacy,” President and CEO Julie Christman said in a news release. “As a result, we have donated millions of dollars through grants to local nonprofits, and provided thousands of Fox Valley students with scholarships for higher education and trade school. Our Lasting Legacy Gala is a chance to commemorate our tremendous community impact to date, while we prepare to do even more in the future with our Youth Engagement in Philanthropy (YEP) program.”

The evening will include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner, live and silent auctions, and a performance by popular band Maggie Speaks. Dress is black tie optional.

Tickets for the commemorative event are on sale through Sept. 8. Visit cffrv.org to purchase gala tickets and for sponsorship opportunities.

In 1943, Charles Hoefer, publisher of the Aurora Beacon-News, convened community leaders to study post-war plans for a better Aurora. Meetings occurred weekly and would lead to the creation of a community foundation several years later. The first meeting of the Aurora Foundation was held Nov. 23, 1948; the Foundation launched with one $5,000 fund, and it awarded its first scholarships of $150 each to four students.

Today, the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley is a nonprofit organization with more than $120 million in assets, thanks to the many individuals and families who have supported the Foundation’s general fund or established their own charitable funds, according to the release. In sum, since 1948, CFFRV has provided more than $103 million to the community in the form of scholarships for students and grants to local nonprofit organizations.

This past year, the Foundation awarded more than $2.3 million in scholarships to 450 Fox Valley college and trade students, along with 41 grants totaling more than $615,000 to support local nonprofit organizations doing critically important work to improve the quality of life in the Fox River Valley.

For more information, visit cffrv.org

Sponsorships

Old Second National Bank is the Presenting Partner of the Community Foundation of the Fox River Valley Living Legacy Gala. Champion Sponsors are TekPak LLC and BEI Commercial Real Estate. The Dolan Family is a Hero Sponsor. Clear Perspective Advisors, Dunham Foundation and VNA Health Care are Advocate Partners. Benefactor Partners are Jeff and Jamie Cali; First National Bank of Omaha, K. Hollis Jewelers Boutique and Wine Bar, Konen Insurance, Studio GC, Venture One Real Estate, LLC and Weldstar. Patron Partners are Abbey Paving, Alschuler, Simantz & Hem, LLC, John and Bonnie Atkinson, Aurora East Educational Foundation, the City of Aurora, Bardwell Residences, Kathy Birkett, Boys & Girls Club of Elgin, BMO Wealth Management, Jessica and Jan-Peter Breugelmans, Julie and Paul Christman, Comcast, Edward Jones, Fontana Capital Partners, Fox Valley Family YMCA & Kendall County 211, Stan and Mary Ann Free, Gilmore-Limoges Family, Ross and Joyce Hemphill, Hoscheit, McGuirk, McCracken & Cuscaden, P.C., HT | TC Wealth Partners, Interiors for Business, Inc., Meccor Industries Ltd., Kane County State’s Attorney - Jamie Mosser, Kluber Architects and Engineering, Don and Julie Kremin Family, MBC Real Estate Group, Mickey, Wilson, Weiler, Renzi, Lenert & Julien, P.C., Mittera, Rush Copley Medical Center, Olsson Roofing Metal Solutions, Cheryl M. Vonhoff, Scott and Michelle Voris, Waubonsee Community College, West Aurora School District 129 and R.C. Wegman Construction Company.