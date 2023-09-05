Step back in time with a traditional Apple-Bee in St. Charles

The Durant-Peterson House Museum in St. Charles is hosting a traditional Apple-Bee 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

According to a news release from the Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley, an Apple-Bee was a daylong gathering of family and neighbors to peel and process the fall harvest of apples while also enjoying food, drink, dancing and games. Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley, a St. Charles-based nonprofit, is organizing this event to raise funding for its work with local museum and heritage education.

The Apple-Bee will take place on the lawn of the Durant-Peterson House Museum and will include tours of the house, drinks, live folk music, heirloom apple tastings and games. Apple peeling will not be required.

Docents in period dress will lead tours of the house, apple peel readings and period games such as skittles where each player spins a top to knock down as many pegs as possible, and pumpkin tic-tac-toe to help create an immersive experience.

The house was built in 1843 and is on the National Register of Historic Places, according to the release.

Tickets start at $35 per person and charcuterie boxes from Chi-Cuterie of Geneva can be bought in addition to the ticket.

Fundraising activities will include a silent auction of experiences such as a cocktail party at the Fabyan Villa Museum, art, wine and more, a raffle for items such as hot sauce making kit, heirloom apple basket and more and a wine pull.

The Durant-Peterson House Museum is located inside the LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve at 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.