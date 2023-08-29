St. Charles School Board members recommend purchase of new school buses

St. Charles School District 303 committee members approved of the purchase of two new school buses at the Aug. 28 Business Services Committee meeting.

Chief Operating Officer Justin Attaway presented administration’s recommendation to purchase two 2023 Micro Bird 24-passenger lift buses from Central States Bus Sales out of Oswego. The buses cost $112,000 each, for a total of $224,000.

The buses are equipped with wheelchair lifts, which Attaway said there is an immediate need for in the district. He said administration made the recommendation due to the ongoing need for buses that can accommodate wheelchairs, and the low availability of these buses on the market.

In order to offset some of the purchase cost, administration also recommended trading in six 2016 Chevrolet Collins buses, which Attaway said are no longer needed. Disposal of the six buses will not negatively impact the District’s daily transportation operations, and the district will receive around $9,000 per bus.

The recommended purchase is expected to return before the School Board for a possible vote at their Sept. 11 meeting.

Attaway said D303 administration evaluates the need to replace buses and other transportation vehicles annually, based on mileage and years of service, and the district receives reimbursement from the state for the first five years the buses are in service, according to the agenda item.