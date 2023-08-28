Batavia police reports for: Aug. 18-23, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Reynaldo A. Teran, 18, of the 27W300 block of Geneva Road, West Chicago, was charged Aug. 23 with speeding 26 to less than 35 mph over the limit, driving a vehicle with an expired registration and driving an uninsured vehicle. Teran’s vehicle registered 71 mph in a 45-mph zone on East Fabyan Parkway.

• A resident of the 600 block of Main Street, reported Aug. 18 that $9,050 was withdrawn from his bank accounts without authorization.

• Darwen J. Galvez-Torres, 29, was charged Aug. 19 with obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct.