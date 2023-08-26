August 26, 2023
Shaw Local
Geneva police reports for Aug. 18, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Geneva Police Department vehicle

Geneva Police Department (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Joseph C. White, 38, of the 2700 block of Westerwood Drive, Baton Rouge, La., was charged Aug. 18 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Police were called to Houghton Mifflin, 1900 S. Batavia Ave., following a complaint that a semi-truck driver was having trouble backing his truck into the shipping area and that he appeared to be intoxicated.

