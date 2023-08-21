Mosquito spraying in St. Charles Monday night

Clarke, the mosquito control vendor for the city of St. Charles, is conducting a citywide spray Monday evening, weather permitting.

West Nile-positive mosquitoes were identified in traps in Geneva. In the interest of public health, St. Charles is joining its neighbors in conducting mosquito spray, according to a news release from the city.

Clarke uses a synthetic treatment that is safe for humans and pets. But people with a respiratory condition are advised to stay indoors and close the windows during the application. Also, to get a notification of an upcoming spraying, call Clarke at 1-800-942-2555.

To prevent bites, use insect repellent, avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk hours when mosquitoes are most active, and wear long sleeves.

What you can do to reduce mosquito population in your yard:

1. Discard old tires, tin cans, buckets or any water-holding containers outside.

2. Fill in or drain any low places in the yard.

3. Cover trash containers to keep out rainwater.

4. Repair leaky pipes and outside faucets.

5. Empty plastic wading pools at least once each week and store indoors when not in use.

6. Make sure your backyard pool is properly cared for—especially when on vacation.

7. Change the water in birdbaths and planters frequently.

8. Keep grass cut short and shrubbery well-trimmed around the house.