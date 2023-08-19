Geneva police reports for Aug. 9-17, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Cheryl L. Prestige, 64, of the 3200 block of Homestead Lane, Geneva, was charged Aug . 15 with driving under the influence and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Prestige had driven her gray 2017 Chevrolet Malibu into a tree stump at the rear of her residence, police said.

• Kevin Villanueva-Rodriguez, 26, of the 1700 block of Wessel Court, St. Charles, was charged Aug. 17 with unlawful possession of marijuana by a driver and driving with expired license plates.

• Darwem-Javier Galvez-Torres, 29, last known address was the 100 block of Michael Lane, Addison, was charged Aug. 17 with retail theft of a bottle of Pepsi and a bag of potato chips, valued at $4.78, from Amoco Pride of Geneva, 1166 E. State St.