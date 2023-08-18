St. Charles police reports: June 1 - 30, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Marzena Jablonska, 57, of the 800 block of South Pine Street, Streamwood, was charged June 2 with retail theft from Costco, 221 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

• Jobany S. Amesquita, 22, of the 2100 block of Cedar Avenue, Hanover Park, was charged June 7 with driving under the influence, illegal transportation of alcohol, expired registration, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage on the 1100 block of Stonehedge Road, St. Charles, at 6 a.m.

• Tyler A. Casey, 28, of the unit block of Breckenridge Drive, Aurora, was charged June 8 with two counts of unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on a person or vehicle, and resisting a police officer.

• Sue W. Marr, 50, of the 40W000 block of Emily Dickinson Lane, Campton Hills, was charged June 9 with retail theft from Costco, 221 S. Randall Road, St. Charles.

• Anthony G. Stagno, 48, of the 100 block of North River Lane, Geneva, was charged June 10 with disorderly conduct and assault.

• Damar Oaxaca-Garcia, 38, of the 2400 block of Emily Lane, Elgin, was charged June 12 with retail theft of over $300 at Von Maur, 3810 E. Main St., St. Charles. Oaxaca-Garcia was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and ordered not to return to Von Maur.

• David A. Tresnowski, 52, of the 5900 block of West Berenice Avenue, Chicago, was charged June 13 with driving under the influence and driving without lights when required in the 100 block of South Seventh St., St. Charles at 9:22 p.m.

• Nadia A. Abdallah, 45, of the 1800 block of Cool Creek Drive, St. Charles, was charged June 14 with violating an order of protection.

• Patrick D. Hendrickson, 27, of the 600 block of High Street, Geneva, was charged June 14 with driving under the influence at the 100 block of Smith Road, St. Charles.

• Juan Ortiz, 55, of the unit block of Dundee Quarter Drive, Palatine, was charged June 17 with driving under the influence and improper lane usage on the 3800 block of East Main Street, St. Charles.

• John E. Burson, 52, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged June 21 with violating an order of protection.

• James A. Carani, 18, of the 1700 block of Rita Avenue, St. Charles, was charged June 20 with driving under the influence with a BAC over .08, possession of fraudulent identification, and illegal transportation of alcohol at the 900 block of West Main St., St. Charles.

• Charles C. Pappas, 27, of the 300 block of Brittany Court, Geneva, was charged June 25 with criminal damage to property at Alley 64, 212 W. Main St., St. Charles.