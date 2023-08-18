St. Charles police reports: July 1 - 31, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Jason W. Conn, 28, of the 43W200 block of Ferson Court, St. Charles, was charged July 5 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08 at the 900 block of west Main Street, St. Charles.

• Lance D. Williamsen, 42, of the 1800 block of Wessel Court, St. Charles, was charged July 7 with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08 at the 1300 block of South 14th Street, St. Charles.

• Michael T. Westra, 33, of the 3400 block of North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, was charged July 9 with driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to signal at the 1500 block of West Main Street, St. Charles.

• Daniel P. Finn, 57, of St. Charles, was charged July 10 with two counts of trespassing after being given notice and violating an order of protection, at a house in the 1700 block of Forrest Boulevard, St. Charles.

• Matthew J. McDonagh, 33, of Irvinestown, Northern Ireland, was charged July 16 with battery and disorderly conduct at McNally’s Irish Pub at 109 W. Main St., St. Charles.

• John W. Robson, 28, of the 300 block of Brittany Court, Geneva, was charged July 16 with driving under the influence on the 200 block of Cedar Street, St. Charles, just after 9 p.m.

• Carolina Archila-Martinez, 39, of the 400 block of Kensington Drive, Streamwood, was charged July 16 with driving under the influence at the 400 block of Randall Road, St. Charles, just before midnight.

• Jason F. Johnson, 39, of the 40W900 block of Bridle Creek Drive, St. Charles, was charged July 20 with driving under the influence and property damage to an unattended vehicle at the 300 block of Cedar St., St. Charles.

• Robert D. Sanderson, 41, of the 200 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged July 21 with criminal damage to property at the 100 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles.

• Brendan R. Bales, 22, of the 1800 block of Wessel Court, St. Charles, was charged July 22 with two counts of domestic battery.