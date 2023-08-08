New York woman in Kane jail on $150K bond faces 14 felony identify theft, forgery charges

GENEVA – A New York woman is being held in the Kane County jail on $150,000 bond, facing 14 felony charges of identify theft and forgery, according to police reports and court records.

Dayna L. Garrett, 56, of the 20 block of Jefferson Avenue, Saint James, New York, was charged Aug. 2 and 3 in two complaints, alleging that she stole the identities of two Ohio women and tried to withdraw funds from their accounts at two Fifth Third Bank branches, in Geneva and Carpentersville.

Garrett allegedly made an unauthorized withdrawal at a branch bank in South Elgin, according to police reports, but circuit clerk records were not updated to reflect a third complaint against her.

According to the charging documents in the Geneva case, Garrett is alleged to have committed identify theft, used a stolen driver’s license and forged a withdrawal slip for $2,800.

According to the charging documents in the Carpentersville case, Garrett is alleged to have forged a withdrawal note at the Fifth Third branch bank at 154 S. Western Ave., by using an official Ohio identification card with Garrett’s photo, but containing the information of a second victim.

Garrett was also charged with a misdemeanor in the Carpentersville complaint, of attempted theft of more than $500 but less than $10,000.

The charging documents do not specify the amount Garrett was to have sought in Carpentersville.

The most serious charges Garrett faces are 10 Class 3 felonies, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

According to the Geneva report, police were called to the Fifth Third Bank at 1776 S. Randall Road, shortly before 4:30 p.m for a report of a potential fraudulent transaction in progress.

The bank had previously been alerted through its in-house monitoring system that a woman was visiting several branches with the intent of defrauding them, the report stated.

When Geneva police arrived, bank officials directed officers to Garrett, who had an Ohio driver’s license with her photo but another woman’s information, the report stated.

The victim has an account at Fifth Third Bank and Garrett filled out and signed a withdrawal slip, attempting to take out $2,800 from that account, the report stated.

Garrett first claimed the driver’s license was hers, but after police questioned her, she confirmed her true identity and that she was attempting to defraud the account holder, the report stated.

Garrett had the victim’s full name, date of birth, address, Social Security number and the bank account number, the report stated.

Two other people were involved, waiting outside in a car, but they fled when Garrett was detained, the report stated.

Geneva police located the victim, who confirmed that all the information in Garrett’s possession was accurate – but that she did not know Garrett, nor did she authorize transactions in her name, the report stated.

Police searched Garrett’s purse and found credit cards belonging to the victim, but they had not been used, the report stated.

Geneva Deputy Chief Brian Maduzia said several municipalities in Kane and DuPage counties were looking into Garrett’s financial activities.

A South Elgin police report, released after a Freedom of Information Act request, stated that at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, police were called to the Fifth Third branch bank at 460 S. Randall Road, following a $3,000 withdrawal by Garrett.

Shortly after that withdrawal, the bank branch received a security alert regarding a woman matching Garrett’s description using an Ohio ID with a different name, the report stated.

The branch manager was told that Garrett was at the Geneva branch and employees were stalling her so police could arrive, the report stated.

South Elgin police contacted the second victim, who verified that there was a $3,000 fraudulent transaction her account, the report stated.

Though the South Elgin police report states that similar identify theft and forgery charges were approved against Garrett, they are not reflected in circuit clerk records.

Attempts to reach Garrett’s attorney were unsuccessful.

Garrett would have to post 10% or $15,000 as bail in order to be released. Court documents state if she is released, she can’t leave Illinois.

Garrett is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 10.