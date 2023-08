Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Participants prepare for the start of The Amazing Race Hardy Strong at Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles on Saturday, August 5, 2023 (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

The HardyStrong foundation hosted an Amazing Race at Mt. St. Mary Park in St. Charles on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in honor of St. Charles East graduate Justin Hardy, who died of cancer last year.