Geneva police reports for July 30-Aug. 3, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Clarissa M. Panopoulos, 24, of the 1000 block of Congress Drive, Bartlett, was charged Aug. 3 with driving under the influence, improper lane use, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• Imani A. Ice, 23, of the 200 block of McMillan Court, Cortland, was charged Aug. 1 with illegal transportation of alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana, driving with one headlight and no valid driver’s license. Ice was also arrested on a State Police warrant for failure to appear in court on a speeding charge.

• Julio C. Gomez-Ventura, 22, of the 500 block of East Downer Place, Aurora, was charged July 30 with speeding 35 mph or more over the limit and not having a valid driver’s license. Gomez-Ventura’s vehicle registered at 80 mph in a 40-mph zone in the 500 block of Crissey Avenue.

• Jacob F. Hoffrage, 26, of the 100 block of Ridge Lane, Geneva, was charged July 30 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.