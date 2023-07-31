St. Charles mental health board announces funding allocations

The St. Charles mental health board announced last week that this year, $632,269 will be allocated to area non-profits in order to benefit residents’ mental health.

According to a July 28 news release from the St. Charles Community 708 mental health board, the board’s purpose is to serve citizens in St. Charles with mental health needs, substance abuse needs and developmental disabilities by funding local programs and services.

Annually, $.04 of every $100 of St. Charles residents’ estimated home value tax is allocated to mental health needs for the residents of the City of St. Charles.

The Community 708 Mental Health Board reviews funding requests from local mental health agencies and recommends distribution of the collected funds.

The mental health board’s recommendation for funding allocations were approved by City Council at their July 17 meeting.

This year, they evaluated 22 applications from qualified agencies, and $632,269 will be distributed to 21 qualified not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) agencies.

See this year’s list of non-profits that will receive funding and the amounts.