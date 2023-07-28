Batavia police reports for: July 14-26, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
• Bryson Olilver, 26, of the 1500 block of Avati Lane, Aurora, was charged July 26 with speeding more than 35 miles an hour over the limit. Olilver’s vehicle registered at 70 miles an hour in a 30-mph zone in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street shortly before 9 p.m.
• Ronda V. Wilson, 41, of the 1000 block of West Garfield Boulevard, Chicago, was arrested July 24 on a Batavia warrant for two counts of residential burglary and eight counts of using a forged credit or debit card, each for not more than $300.
• Tomari D. Gregory, 28, of the 700 block of Schomer Avenue, Aurora, was charged July 14 with burglary and retail theft at Target, 115 N. Randall Road, Batavia.
• Walmart, 801 N. Randall Road, Batavia, reported July 21 that two people shoplifted 63 grocery items valued at $381.96.