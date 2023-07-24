Geneva police reports for: July 7-19, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Ethan M. Webb, 24, of the 300 block of East Nebraska Street, Elburn, was charged July 18 with driving under the influence, driving an uninsured vehicle and speeding 26 to 34 miles an hour over the limit in the 1100 block of South Randall Road at 2:09 a.m.

• John H. Loresch, 55, of the 600 block of Varsity Drive, Elgin, was charged July 19 with battery. Loresch’s co-worker said he grabbed him by his shirt and slammed him into his car in the parking lot of Miner Enterprises, 1200 E. State St., Geneva. The victim said they got into an argument over the way his car was parked at Amoco, 1166 E. State St.

• Deimante Butkute, 28, of the 38W500 block of Toms Trail Drive, St. Charles Township, was charged July 7 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and not having a valid driver’s license. Police were called to a hit-and-run crash at 1:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Randall Road. Butkute was involved in a second crash, also on South Randall Road. Her blood alcohol content measured 0.128%.