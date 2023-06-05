June 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Summer kids movie series begins June 9 at Emagine Batavia

By Shaw Local News Network
Emagine Batavia and Batavia United Way will host a grand opening party for the new theatre at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. Emagine Batavia is scheduled to open to the public on June 1. Inquire at Emagine-Entertainment.com. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Emagine Batavia, which opens on June 1, will host a Summer Kids Movie Series beginning June 9 and running through mid-August. Tickets are $3 per person.

According to a news release from Emagine Entertainment, the series is a throwback to the past, offering a chance to see some childhood favorites on the big screen while introducing them to a new generation. Magic Pack concession packages are available for $5 and include popcorn and a small drink.

Summer kids movie series showings will include:

  • June 9-15: Beethoven
  • June 16-22: The Little Rascals
  • June 23-29: Peter Pan
  • June 30-July 6: Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • July 7-13: Home
  • July 14-20: Megamind
  • July 21-27: Trolls
  • July 28-August 3: The Croods
  • August 4-August 10: Tom & Jerry
  • August 11-August 17: DC League of Super Pets

For a complete list of locations and films, please visit emagine-entertainment.com/summer-kids-series/

