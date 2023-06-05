Summer kids movie series begins June 9 at Emagine Batavia

Emagine Batavia, which opens on June 1, will host a Summer Kids Movie Series beginning June 9 and running through mid-August. Tickets are $3 per person.
According to a news release from Emagine Entertainment, the series is a throwback to the past, offering a chance to see some childhood favorites on the big screen while introducing them to a new generation. Magic Pack concession packages are available for $5 and include popcorn and a small drink.
Summer kids movie series showings will include:
- June 9-15: Beethoven
- June 16-22: The Little Rascals
- June 23-29: Peter Pan
- June 30-July 6: Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- July 7-13: Home
- July 14-20: Megamind
- July 21-27: Trolls
- July 28-August 3: The Croods
- August 4-August 10: Tom & Jerry
- August 11-August 17: DC League of Super Pets
For a complete list of locations and films, please visit emagine-entertainment.com/summer-kids-series/