Healing Gardens in St. Charles open to the public June 11

Healing Gardens, a two-acre expanse of woodland and perennial gardens at Stone Hill Farm off Dean Street in St. Charles, will be open to the public on Sunday, June 11.

According to a news release, the mosquito-free gardens are open to the public on set dates for the purpose of enjoying the natural wooded setting and perennial gardens. The admission cost is $5 per person and $10 per family. Cancer survivors are free. Call for discounted group rates. cancer survivors are free. Donations of time or money for upkeep are welcome.

The June 11 opening will offer an optional outdoor, gentle Yoga in the Garden class (weather permitting) from 1 to 2 p.m. with instructor Felicia Schmid. She is qualified to work with students of all levels. Guests should bring a mat and wear layers and dress for the weather. The yoga class fee of $20 also include admission to the grounds before and after.

Pre-registration is required directly through Asanas and More Yoga’s classes and registration page at AsanasYoga.com no later than one hour prior to the start of class. Full Payment through Zelle at 630-269-8696 secures a spot. Contact Felicia via email at AsanasYoga@comcast.net or via phone or text at 630-269-8696 with any questions.