Geneva police reports for: May 27-29, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Latrael Z. Latimer, 18, of the 1000 block of North Washington Avenue, Batavia, was charged May 27 with retail theft from Best Buy, 1876 S. Randall Road, Geneva. Items taken were an Xbox Backbone controller and a wireless mouse, together valued at $175.

• John L. Casbourne, 18, of the 0N400 block of Feece Court, Geneva Township, was charged May 29 with possession of marijuana, using a cellphone while driving and not wearing a seatbelt.