Heather Unbehaun, the woman accused of abducting her child six years ago, has returned to Illinois.

She turned herself in at the Kane County jail Wednesday afternoon and appeared in bond call Thursday morning.

The bond call judge left her bail at $10,000, meaning she must post $1,000 to be released pretrial.

It appears, from the court clerk’s website, that the judge also ordered that Unbehaun will have to wear a GPS monitor.

Unbehaun is accused of taking her daughter, then 9, in July 2017, in violation of court orders in a custody dispute between her and the girl’s father. The girl lived in South Elgin with her father, and Unbehaun lived in Wheaton.

A person recognized Unbehaun and the daughter Saturday night in a store in Asheville, North Carolina, and called the police. Unbehaun was arrested that night and was released on bond Monday from a North Carolina jail.

Her next Kane County court date is June 14.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230518/mother-accused-of-abducting-daughter-in-2017-returns-to-illinois-to-face-charges