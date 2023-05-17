Geneva artist to create mural live at St. Charles Fine Art Show

Geneva artist CJ Hungerman will create a mural live at the St. Charles Fine Art Show over Memorial Day weekend.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, Hungerman will work on the mural on the east wall of Duke’s Northwoods in downtown St. Charles on Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the live mural, more than 100 fine artists from a variety of mediums will be featured at the free show.

According to the news release, Hungerman has created many public art projects throughout Chicago, as well as in Pittsburgh, West Hollywood and Elgin. To find more information on CJ Hungerman, as well as to view examples of his work, visit www.cj-hungerman.squarespace.com.

“Public art has enriched my life considerably, which is the reason I want to create public art in as many different locations as possible,” Hungerman stated in the release. “I do not compromise any individual’s ideas but find a way to combine them all together working as one. I strive to have all my public art relate to the people and location on a personal level.”

The St. Charles Business Alliance is also looking for individuals to volunteer for a variety of positions at the St. Charles Fine Art Show. If interested, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com/volunteer to view the different positions and to sign up.

For more information on the 2023 St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.