Geneva police reports for: May 4, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Connor D. Brown, 24, of the 300 block of Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, was charged May 4 with reckless driving. Police responded to a complaint of a driver “doing donuts” in the parking lot at 602 Commons Drive, Geneva shortly after 8:30 p.m. Police observed Brown, driving a 2016 yellow Ford Mustang, “aggressively accelerate, screech the vehicle tires and drive in an incautious circle.” Brown’s driving created multiple black tire marks in the parking lot and fumes from burning tire rubber.