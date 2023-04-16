St. Charles North High School to stage ‘25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles North High School will present the Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7:30 p.m. April 20 to 22, and 2 p.m. April 23.
Conceived by Rebecca Feldman, with additional materials by Jay Reiss, music and lyrics by William Finn, and book by Rachel Sheinkin, it is a fast-paced comedic musical with audience participation, a news release stated.
The musical tells the story of six quirky teens competing in the ultimate spelling championship. The eclectic spellers share their personal struggles and hopes as they compete – until they hear the dreaded ding that indicates their failure. Only one will win the championship.
The production has over 40 students involved – from the cast on stage to the tech backstage and musicians in the orchestra. The show is known for its improvisational comedy, with numbers such as “Pandemonium,” “Chip’s Lament” and “Why We Like Spelling.”
Tickets cost $5 for children/students and $10 for adults. They can be purchased online at north.d303.org or at the box office one hour before the production at 255 Red Gate Road in St. Charles.
Cast
Carl Dad: Michaela Olson
Chip Tolentino: Jonah Zimmermann
Dan Dad: River Jones
Douglas Panch: Atticus Pixton
Jesus Christ: Jonah Zimmermann
Leaf Coneybear: Maine Triplett
Logainne Schwartzandgrunenierre (Schwartzy): Aubrey Risch
Marcy Park: Natalie Van Dorpe
Mitch Mahoney: Lincoln Pixton
Olive Ostrovsky: Reagan Jorgenson
Olive’s Dad: Maine Triplett
Olive’s Mom: Sophia Vallejera
Rona Lisa Peretti: Alex Kosson
William Barfée: Brendan Losurdo
Ensemble members are Arabella Carlson, Kalea Edgar, Sophia Halick, Abby Potts, Laney Schaefer and Holly Stone.
Orchestra
Flute: Julia Oabel; Clarinet: Leslie Lainio; Alto Sax: Sloane Klein; Cello: Ella Niehus; Drums: Chris Majure; Percussion: Matthew Toniolo; Piano: Emily Krasinski; Synthesizer: Gretchen Martin
Production crew
Directors: Bill Sherry and Konnie Kay Sherry
Directors’ Assistants: Maya Cassell, Everette Alhambra
Choreographer: Konnie Kay Sherry
Vocal Director: Michael Molloy
Technical Director: Joe Pietrie
Orchestra Director: Andy Masters
Production Assistant: Ryan Colton
Stage Manager: Julia Merritt
Student Tech Directors: Simrin Chavez, Brady Rosales
Prop Masters: Nathan Lomnicky, Claire Raue, Sophie Reck
Lighting Designers: Sophia Kummer, Brian Zuckerman
Sound Designer: Charles Talbot
Costume Designers: Gabriel Adriatico, Kassie Kashin
Running crew
Stage Manager: Julia Merritt
Backstage Left Manager: Logan Barnum
Backstage Right Manager: Simrin Chavez
House Manager: Cory O’Rourke
Running Crew: Ethan Cozzi, Claire Raue
Costumes: Gabriel Adriatico, Milena Kessler
Lighting Board Operator: Charles Talbot
Spotlight Operators: Sophia Kummer, Izzy Tanig
Sound Board Operators: Brady Rosales, Brian Zuckerman