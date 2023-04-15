Geneva police reports for: April 3-9, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Geneva Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
• Michael D. James, 47, of the 800 block of East New York Street, Aurora, was charged April 9 with felony possession of a stolen vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The car’s owner said he lost his spare key fob and his girlfriend was following the car, using a cell phone application that provided the vehicle’s location. Police found the car in the 2400 block of Kaneville Road, Geneva. In the same incident, Laura E. Conrad, 37, of the 300 block of Richards Street, Geneva, a passenger in the stolen car, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Catherine J. Kozak, 49, of the 6N200 block of Riverside Drive, St. Charles Township, was charged April 3 with driving under the influence and disobeying a stop sign at Fargo Boulevard and Randall Court in Geneva.