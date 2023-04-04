NWS: Tornadoes touched down in Batavia, St. Charles during last week’s storm

Severe weather last week produced tornadoes that touched down in Batavia and St. Charles, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

So far, at least 18 tornadoes have been confirmed in Friday’s severe weather, the weather service said late Monday night. The tornadoes that touched down Friday night in Batavia and St. Charles were rated EF-0, the weather service said noting that more information would be made available at a later time.

Tornadoes are ranked on what is called the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale, with wind speed being one measure. EF-0 is 65 to 85 mph, EF-1 is 86 to 110 mph, EF-2 is 111-135 mph, EF-3 is 136-165 mph, EF-4 is 166 to 200 mph and EF-5 is more than 200 mph.

On Monday, the weather service said another wave of severe weather could hit northern Illinois Tuesday, bringing with it more potential for tornadoes, damaging hail and winds up to 75 mph.

Forecasts show storms could fall upon the area late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, as polls close on Election Day. More severe weather is predicted to hit the northwestern and north central portions of the state, including the Princeton, Sterling, Dixon, Byron, Rockford, Freeport and Peoria area. Moderate storms also could hit the greater Chicago suburban area, including DeKalb, Ottawa and head into south central Illinois including Bloomington, radar showed on Monday.

The weather service previously identified 16 tornadoes hit northern Illinois on Friday, including an EF-2 near Amboy, an EF-0 in Plainfield, an EF-0 from Montgomery to Aurora, an EF-1 from Lombard to Addison, an EF-1 near Deer Grove and an EF-1 from Davis Junction to Belvidere.