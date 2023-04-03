More severe weather in northern Illinois Tuesday? Here’s what the National Weather Service says

Another wave of severe weather looks likely to hit northern Illinois Tuesday, bringing with it more potential for tornadoes, damaging hail and winds up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasts show storms could fall upon the area late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, as polls close on Election Day. More severe weather is predicted to hit the northwestern and north central portions of the state, including the Princeton, Sterling, Dixon, Byron, Rockford, Freeport and Peoria area. Moderate storms also could hit the greater Chicago suburban area, including DeKalb, Ottawa and head into south central Illinois including Bloomington, Monday radar shows.

[5:10 AM 4/3] There is a potential for severe storms Tues. PM/evening, however uncertainty exists in whether storms will develop. (1/4) #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/oSHQhLC4df — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 3, 2023

Monday night was expected to bring scattered showers moving northeast throughout the region, with some forecasted to produce pea-sized hail and cooler temperatures into the evening, according to the NWS.

The area remains in a hazardous weather outlook through Wednesday, forecasts show, including Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Ford, Iroquois, Will, and Cook counties.

Tuesday’s weather events are expected to worsen as the afternoon progresses, with isolated storms in the afternoon. As winds pick up into Tuesday evening, preliminary forecasts show storms could increase along with the possibility of tornadoes, according to the NWS’ Quad Cities branch.

Portions of #OK, #AR, & #MO have been upgraded to a Moderate (4/5) risk for severe weather tomorrow/Tuesday. The threat for severe weather, including tornadoes, is expected to increase through the late evening & overnight hours. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings. pic.twitter.com/xwrL8W6l1v — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 3, 2023

The National Weather Service confirmed 16 tornadoes across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana hit during Friday night’s severe weather event. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have hit Belvidere, causing the roof of the Apollo Theatre to collapse, killing one and injuring 28 others.