Trump orders US military to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian small boats choking Strait of Hormuz

The Jordan flagged cargo ship "Baghdad" sails in Persian Gulf towards Strait of Hormuz in United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (AP Photo) (AP Photo/AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump in a morning social media post ordered the U.S. military to “shoot and kill” Iranian small boats choking the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also said the military is intensifying its mine clearing efforts in the critical waterway.

“I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be...that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted. “There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!”